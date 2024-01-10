MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Police in South Florida say a man fatally shot a 30-year-old Buffalo Bills fan during an altercation near Hard Rock Stadium after the Bills defeated the Miami Dolphins in the final regular season game.

As Dylan Brody Isaacs and his friends were returning to their vehicle after the game Sunday night, they had an altercation with the driver of another vehicle a few blocks from the stadium, Miami Gardens police said in a news release.

The driver pulled out a gun, and fired shots at Isaacs, who died at the scene, police said.

The man then fled in an older model Honda Accord, which was located in Palm Beach County the next day. The vehicle was seized as part of the investigation. Detectives have identified and interviewed a suspect, but that person’s name wasn’t immediately released.

The investigation is ongoing.

A GoFundMe page had raised nearly $90,000 as of Wednesday to cover the costs of a funeral for Isaacs and for transporting his body to Six Nations, the largest First Nation reserve in Canada. Isaacs lived in Hollywood, Florida, according to his Facebook page.