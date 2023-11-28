INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor will have thumb surgery Wednesday and hopes to play again in about three weeks, a person with knowledge of the injury told The Associated Press on Tuesday.

The person spoke to the AP on the condition of anonymity because the team has not yet made a formal announcement.

Taylor apparently was injured during Sunday’s 27-20 victory over Tampa Bay. It’s unclear when he was hurt, though, because when he slid down on the last of his 15 carries after picking up the first down, Indy (6-5) ran out the clock. Taylor finished with 91 yards and a season-high two touchdowns.

After the game, coach Shane Steichen said the Colts avoided any major injuries during the game. Steichen and Indy’s players were not available Tuesday when they are typically off.

It’s been a rocky season for Taylor, the 2021 NFL rushing champ who started training camp on the physically unable to perform list after undergoing offseason ankle surgery. He remained on PUP for the first four games of the regular season.

While rehabbing, Taylor also was mired in an ugly contract dispute with the Colts and publicly complained about the devaluing of running backs by NFL teams.

But Taylor and the Colts patched up their differences and wound up agreeing to a three-year contract extension worth $42 million on Oct. 7, one day before he made his season debut against Tennessee.

Indy expected the pairing of rookie quarterback Anthony Richardson with Taylor would give them one of the most effective ground games in the league. Instead, they only took one snap together before Richardson suffered a season-ending right shoulder injury.

Taylor slowly worked his way back into the lineup, first by splitting carries with the emerging Zack Moss. Over the past five weeks, Taylor’s workload and productivity increased significantly.

Taylor has 100 carries, 414 yards and four TDs while catching 16 passes for 137 yards and another score.

Moss will now reclaim the starting role this weekend in Indy’s rematch at Tennessee (4-7). He ranks 10th in the NFL with 672 yards on 141 carries (4.8 yards) and has five scoring runs.

The Colts have won three straight to climb into the seventh and final position for the AFC playoffs.

