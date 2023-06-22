CINCINNATI (AP) — Jake Fraley hit a tiebreaking, two-run homer in the eighth inning and the Cincinnati Reds extended their majors-best winning streak to 11 games — the club’s longest in 66 years — by rallying past the Colorado Rockies 5-3 on Wednesday for a three-game sweep.

Cincinnati, which trailed 3-0 after four innings, has its longest winning streak since taking 12 straight in 1957. The NL Central-leading Reds (40-35) have swept three straight three-game series and won five consecutive series overall.

“It is very inspiring to be around,” manager David Bell said. “It is happening in the clubhouse. It’s happening on the field, and what’s happening in the ballpark, our fans, it’s seeing them enjoy the game. It means a lot to us.”

Rookie sensation Elly De La Cruz hit a one-out bloop to left that fell for a double against Daniel Bard (3-1), and Fraley hit the next pitch over the wall in right. It was the Reds’ majors-best 12th comeback win of the season and sent the Rockies to their season-worst eighth straight loss.

“It is fun when it’s your turn, but I’d argue that it is just as fun watching other guys do it, too,” said Fraley, whose homer was his ninth this season. “I think every guy in that clubhouse would say the same thing. I feel blessed to be a part of a team like this.”

Andrew Abbott — the first pitcher since the mound was moved to its current spot in 1893 to begin his career with three straight scoreless starts of more than five innings — allowed the first run of his career when Brenton Doyle led off with a homer.

But the rookie left-hander was solid from there, striking out a career-high 10 in six innings and giving up three runs, all on solo homers. Abbott struck out the side in the sixth.

“I didn’t feel bad. Guys are going to score off you,” Abbott said. “It’s bound to happen. The biggest thing for me was how do I respond when it does happen. There were three for me today. I tried to stay composed and tried to give my team five, six, maybe seven innings and we didn’t tax the bullpen any more.”

Abbott combined with Lucas Sims, Ian Gibaut and Buck Farmer to hold the Rockies scoreless after the fourth. Gibaut (8-1) pitched around a leadoff single in the eighth and Farmer worked the ninth for his second save in five tries. The Rockies struck out 15 times.

“I really liked our approach,” Colorado manager Bud Black said. “We just couldn’t get the barrel to the ball. Abbott’s got a good arm and the bullpen and did a nice job.”

Doyle drove Abbott’s 0-1 pitch to the right-field seats for his first homer since he hit two against Cincinnati on May 15 at Colorado. Abbott had begun his career with 17 2/3 scoreless innings.

Eiehuris Montero made it 2-0 when he connected in the second, his first homer since March 30. Randal Grichuk homered to left in the fourth, his first longball since May 7.

Cincinnati tied it in the fifth on Luke Maile’s bases-loaded single and TJ Friedl’s run-scoring single.

Colorado concluded a 10-day trip and gets Thursday off.

“It does come at a good time,” Black said. “Our guys have been playing hard and played with a lot energy. I think it comes as breather for the guys — get off their feet and exhale.”

ABRUPT ENDING

Cincinnati’s three-run sixth ended when Jonathan India struck out looking and was called for batter’s interference for the third out as Friedl tried to steal second.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Rockies: RHP Connor Seybold’s scheduled start on Wednesday was pushed back due to a right triceps problem.

Reds: RHP Derek Law (right flexor mass strain) threw live batting practice on Wednesday and is expected to leave this weekend for a rehab assignment. … RHP Casey Legumina (right shoulder pain) was placed on the 15-day injured list.

UP NEXT

Rockies: LHP Kyle Freeland (4-8, 4.48 ERA) is Friday’s scheduled starter against the Los Angeles Angels in the opener of a nine-game homestand.

Reds: RHP Luke Weaver (1-2, 6.47) is set to start Friday’s opener of a three-game series against NL East-leading Atlanta.

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports