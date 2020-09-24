Askew out, Castroneves in for Harvest GP

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA – AUGUST 23: Helio Castroneves, driver of the #3 Pennzoil Team Penske Chevrolet, stands on the grid prior to the 104th running of the Indianapolis 500 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway on August 23, 2020 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS – Three-time Indianapolis 500 champion Helio Castroneves will replace Oliver Askew in the No. 7 car for Arrow McLaren SP at next weekend’s Harvest Grand Prix at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

Askew is not medically cleared to race.

“This was an incredibly tough call but I have to follow the advice of the IndyCar Medical Team and my doctors,” said Askew, who suffered balance and coordination trouble after the weekend at Mid-Ohio. “My priority right now is focusing on my health. Despite not being in the car, I will be at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway for the Harvest GP, giving whatever insight and support to Arrow McLaren SP that I can.”

“First and foremost, we wish Oliver the best and that he is able to take time to recover,” said Castroneves. “I look forward to getting back on track and helping to build on the great progress that Arrow McLaren SP has made this year.”

The Harvest GP will feature a doubleheader at IMS with races Friday, October 2 at 3:30 p.m. and Saturday, October 3 at 2:30 p.m.