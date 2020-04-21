Balancing act has Colts trying to win now, and in future

Head coach Frank Reich of the Indianapolis Colts gives a fist pump to the fans after the Indianapolis Colts win over the Miami Dolphins at Lucas Oil Stadium on November 25, 2018 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – It’s a delicate balancing act: concentrate on the present but keep building for the future.

This week’s NFL Draft offers an opportunity to address both.

Remember 2018? Chris Ballard added 11 draft picks to the Indianapolis Colts roster and their impact was immediate and, in many instances, lasting. Eight started at least three games. Guard Quenton Nelson and linebacker Darius Leonard were starters from day 1 while Braden Smith stepped in at right tackle and started the final 13 games.

Nelson and Leonard were the first rookie teammates since Dick Butkus and Gale Sayers in 1965 to be named first-team All-Pro. They’re long-term answers at their position. So is Smith.

There were 10 more draft picks in ’19. They lacked the previous group’s collective significance, but cornerback Rock Ya-Sin started 13 games and grew in a trial-by-fire environment. Safety Khari Willis started nine of 14 games and linebacker Bobby Okereke was on the field for all 16 games, eight as a starter.

A young roster was buttressed by another influx of youth, which is a cornerstone of Ballard’s roster-building process. Of the 29 draft picks he’s invested in during his three years as general manager, 24 remain on the roster. As many as 11 could start this season: Nelson, Leonard, Smith, Ya-Sin, Willis, Okereke, linebacker Anthony Walker, running back Marlon Mack, safety Malik Hooker, defensive end Kemoko Turay and wideout Parris Campbell.

But as much as the personnel staff is committed to keeping the roster viable for the years to come, it also must focus on the upcoming season.

Listen to Frank Reich.

“We are trying to win now,’’ he said. “It’s important to win now. Our fans want to know we are going to win now.’’

That’s been evident during what has been an uncharacteristically-busy offseason. A “crazy, unique opportunity’’ – Reich’s words – led to signing 38-year old quarterback Philip Rivers to a one-year, $25 million contract. A “no-brainer’’ opportunity – Ballard’s words – led to sending the 13th overall pick to San Francisco for defensive tackle DeForest Buckner. Ballard also added four other veterans: defensive tackle Sheldon Day, cornerbacks Xavier Rhodes and T.J. Carrie and fullback Rosie Nix.

Those moves scream “Win now!’’

And listen to the only voice that truly matters.

“I feel really hopeful about where this team is going,’’ Jim Irsay said in late February and before the numerous additions. “I haven’t changed my expectations . . . I wanna win three (championships) in a row.

“If anyone has a problem with it, then you’ve just got a problem with it. But, I mean, that’s my goal.’’

To satisfy the owner, the team first must put an unsatisfactory past behind it and return to being a consistently relevant franchise.

A few unsavory morsels to chew on. The Colts have:

failed to make the playoffs in four of the last five seasons. That’s the worst streak since they missed the postseason seven straight years from 1988-94.

posted losing records in two of the last three years. The last time they endured losing records in three of four seasons: a nine-year stretch from 1978-86.

That is unacceptable. One caveat: the 4-12 mark in 2017 was a result of Andrew Luck’s shoulder keeping him sidelined the entire year while last season’s 7-9 came after Luck retired less than two weeks before the season opener. Instability at QB often disrupts the best of plans.

Ballard is confident the Colts have taken positive steps over the past two months, but understands the NFL is a bottom-line business.

“You have to go work, you have to come together as a team, you have to prepare, you have to play and then you’ve got to win,’’ he said. “I mean, I know as bad as everybody thought it was last year . . . look, we finished 7-9. There were some games in there that we could have easily not screwed it up and we could’ve been looking 9-7 (or) 10-6 in the face. It wasn’t like we were that far off.

“Every year is different. Every team is different. There’s change. You have to work, you have to earn it, you have to come together.’’

The ongoing coronavirus pandemic is forcing everyone to drastically alter their approach. Team facilities are closed. The Colts’ offseason workout program began Monday, remotely. The Thursday-through-Saturday draft will be a virtual event. It’s anyone’s guess when players will be allowed to report or when/if training camps open.

“During these circumstances that we’re under right now, it’ll be interesting to see how things get done and how teams come together here over the next three or four months,’’ Ballard said. “I mean that’s always one of the things that . . . the camaraderie, the guys getting to know each other.

“Being able to do it virtually now, it’s going to be interesting to see how all this plays out over the next few months.’’

