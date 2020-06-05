Beech Grove’s Josh Fryar eyes big stage with Buckeyes

INDIANAPOLIS – Coming from a high school of 900 students, Beech Grove’s Josh Fryar is a big man eyeing a big stage.

Fryar, a first-year offensive guard for Ohio State University, is in Columbus, Ohio preparing for the upcoming college football season.

Fryar has gained about 15 pounds over the past year, standing 6-foot-5 and 315 pounds. Before announcing his commitment to OSU last summer, he also received interest from Indiana, Penn State, Oregon, and Alabama.

Yet, Fryar told FOX59 he never imagined competing for the 2019 Big Ten Conference champions. Buying into a reverse psychological mindset proved him wrong.

“I like to doubt myself to see if I prove to myself that I can do it,” Fryar said. “I never thought that I would be in this position.”



Eating is Fryar’s favorite part of preparing for his first college season. He says lunch is his biggest meal of the day, typically chowing down a few double cheeseburgers in a sitting.



But when it comes to working out in the gym, Fryar’s motivation is rooted with authenticity when nobody is watching.

“I see people on Twitter posting videos of ‘oh, I’m doing this workout,’ tag a lot of people. I’m not like that,” he said. “I don’t like to gloat about working out. I think when you work out, you work out in silence.”



That kind of work ethic has resulted in Fryar receiving more attention. He was selected to play in the All-American Bowl, a game that has invited top players, like former Colts quarterback Andrew Luck.

“It was crazy,” he said. “I started breaking down because I’ve always watched it and never thought I would be on it.”



Fryar was a three-sport athlete at Beech Grove High School, competing on the basketball and track teams as well. He said skills acquired playing those sports made him bigger and better.

“Foot work, eye coordination, hand coordination,” Fryar said. “That really plays a part in being an offensive lineman. For me, shot put and discus is all about aggression.”



Fryar says he hopes to play in the NFL one day. But he does not want to look too far ahead, prioritizing his opportunity to obtain a college degree.



“NFL would be nice, but I’m focused on getting my academics first,” he said. “The coaching staff preaches academics because if you don’t have academics, you can’t play.”



Fryar says he plans to major in journalism, and aspires to cover sports.