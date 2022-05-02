The former Golden Gopher will return to Minneapolis for the beginning of his NFL career

INDIANAPOLIS — Esezi Otomewo is no stranger to 612 phone numbers.

The Ben Davis Class of 2017 grad was a defensive lineman for four years at the University of Minnesota and attended the school for five.

Usually, an unknown caller with a 612 area code meant a scam call, but Saturday’s phone call was anything but a scam.

“Once I picked up my phone and saw the area code. I instantly knew it was the Vikings,” said Otomewo. “That was the best phone call of my life.”

Otomewo’s dream of playing in the NFL was coming true – he was selected in the fifth round of the NFL Draft by the Minnesota Vikings. An emotional video showed him surrounded by family and friends while he learned the lifechanging good news.

Despite their previous relationship, which included a Top 30 visit back in February, and his close physical proximity to the franchise headquarters, Otomewo never had any indication he was going to be drafted by general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah and head coach Kevin O’Connell before the phone call.

The Golden Gophers play a few miles from U.S. Bank Stadium, so returning to Minneapolis will make Otomewo’s transition to professional football a little bit easier.

“To go back to Minnesota after a long four years with the Gophers, I know there’s a reason why I’m going back,” said Otomewo.

He has the comforts of his favorite restaurants, the encouragement of his college coaches and teammates close by, and more, but he is going back with a whole new perspective – the beginning of a massive chapter.

“I’m the rookie there and I’m coming in to learn,” said Otomewo. “I can’t wait to play for the Vikings. They’re going to get a player that’s going to impact their organization.”

Otomewo will report to Vikings rookie minicamp on Saturday, following in the footsteps of Ben Davis greats before him.