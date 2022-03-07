INDIANAPOLIS — The Big Ten Men’s Basketball Tournament begins on Wednesday, March 9 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.

The 14 teams in the conference will battle through four rounds leading to the championship game on Sunday.

With all the games of the regular Big Ten season now wrapped up, the bracket for the tournament has been finalized.

Photo courtesy of Big Ten Network

For basketball fans rooting for IU and/or Purdue, you can catch the Hoosiers in game 3 against Michigan at 11:30 a.m. on Thursday, March 10. The Boilers will play the winner of Game 6 on Friday, March 11 about 25 minutes after Game 9.

The first three rounds will be available to watch on the Big Ten Network. The semi-final and final round will be available to watch on our news gathering partner CBS4.