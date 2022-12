INDIANAPOLIS – Big Ten West champion Purdue will play in its first conference championship game in school history when the Boilermakers face No. 2 Michigan on Saturday night.

FOX Sports’ main college football broadcast team, Gus Johnson and Joel Klatt, will be on the call on FOX59 at 8 p.m.

Klatt talked with FOX59 on Friday about what impresses him about the Boilermakers, what they have to do to pull the upset and the job Jeff Brohm has done re-building the program.