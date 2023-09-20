BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – The Indiana Hoosiers will open their Big Ten season at home against Maryland on Dec. 1 and conclude it at Assembly Hall against Michigan State on March 10.

The Big Ten unveiled its 20-game conference schedule for the 2023-2024 men’s basketball season. IU will play seven conference foes twice: Purdue, Maryland, Minnesota, Nebraska, Ohio State, Penn State and Wisconsin.

Single-game conference opponents include Iowa, Michigan State and Northwestern (all at home), as well as Illinois, Michigan and Rutgers (all away games).

While dates are set, tipoff times and TV coverage will be announced at a later date.

The Hoosiers will play UIndy (Oct. 29) and Marian (Nov. 3) in a pair of exhibition games.

Indiana will tip off the regular season with six nonconference games. They’ll host Florida Gulf Coast on Nov. 7 for the first game of the new season. That’s followed by matchups against Army (Nov. 12) and Wright State (Nov. 16) at Assembly Hall.

The Hoosiers will then head to New York’s Madison Square Garden for the Empire Classic; they’ll face UConn on Nov. 19 and either Texas or Louisville on Nov. 20.

They’ll have one more nonconference game (Nov. 26 vs. Harvard at Gainbridge Fieldhouse) before the Big Ten season opens with games against Maryland (home, Dec. 1) and Michigan (away, Dec. 5)

After the Hoosiers play their first two conference games, they’ll head into a nonconference stretch that includes matchups against Auburn (in Atlanta for Holiday Hoopsgiving on Dec. 9) and Kansas (home, Dec. 16).

The Big Ten schedule resumes on Jan. 3 at Nebraska, with the Hoosiers playing conference foes for the remainder of the season. The Big Ten season concludes with a home game against Michigan State on March 10.

The Big Ten Conference Tournament is set for March 13 through March 17. It’ll be held at the Target Center in Minneapolis for the first time.

Exhibition Games

Oct. 29 (Sunday) – Indianapolis – TBD – TBD

Nov. 3 (Friday) – Marian – TBD – TBD

Regular Season: Nonconfernce

Nov. 7 (Tuesday) – Florida Gulf Coast – TBD – TBD

Nov. 12 (Sunday) – Army – TBD – TBD

Nov. 16 (Thursday) – Wright State – TBD – TBD

Nov. 19 (Sunday) – vs. UConn – 1 p.m. – ESPN (Madison Square Garden; Empire Classic)

Nov. 20 (Monday) – vs. Louisville or Texas, TBD – TBD – ESPNU (Madison Square Garden; Empire Classic

Nov. 26 (Sunday) – vs. Harvard – TBD – TBD (Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Indianapolis)

Big Ten Schedule Opens

Dec. 1 (Friday) – Maryland* – TBD – TBD

Dec. 5 (Tuesday) – at Michigan* – TBD – TBD

Nonconference

Dec. 9 (Saturday) – vs. Auburn – TBD – TBD (State Farm Arena, Atlanta; Holiday Hoopsgiving)

Dec. 16 (Saturday) – Kansas – TBD – TBD

Dec. 19 (Tuesday) – Morehead State – TBD – TBD

Dec. 21 (Thursday) – North Alabama – TBD – TBD

Dec. 29 (Friday) – Kennesaw State – TBD – TBD

Big Ten Schedule Resumes

Jan. 3 (Wednesday) – at Nebraska* – TBD – TBD

Jan. 6 (Saturday) – Ohio State* – TBD – TBD

Jan. 9 (Tuesday) – at Rutgers* – TBD – TBD

Jan. 12 (Friday) – Minnesota* – TBD – TBD

Jan. 16 (Tuesday) – Purdue* – TBD – TBD

Jan. 19 (Friday) – at Wisconsin* – TBD – TBD

Jan. 27 (Saturday) – at Illinois* – TBD – TBD

Jan. 30 (Tuesday) – Iowa* – TBD – TBD

Feb. 3 (Saturday) – Penn State* – TBD – TBD

Feb. 6 (Tuesday) – at Ohio State* – TBD – TBD

Feb. 10 (Saturday) – at Purdue* – TBD – TBD

Feb. 18 (Sunday) – Northwestern* – TBD – TBD

Feb. 21 (Wednesday) – Nebraska* – TBD – TBD

Feb. 24 (Saturday) – at Penn State* – TBD – TBD

Feb. 27 (Tuesday) – Wisconsin* – TBD – TBD

March 3 (Sunday) – at Maryland* – TBD – TBD

March 6 (Wednesday) – at Minnesota* – TBD – TBD

March 10 (Sunday) – Michigan State* – TBD – TBD

Conference Tournament

March 13-17 (Wednesday-Sunday) – Target Center – Minneapolis

*denotes Big Ten game