WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. – The Purdue Boilermakers will open their 20-game Big Ten slate with a Dec. 1 matchup at Northwestern and a home game against Iowa on Dec. 4.

The Big Ten released the schedule for the 2023-2024 men’s basketball season. The defending regular-season and conference tournament champions finished 29-6 last year and are expected to be among the top-ranked teams in the polls to start the season.

The Boilermakers will play seven teams twice during the conference slate: Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Michigan, Northwestern, Rutgers and Wisconsin.

Single-game conference opponents include Michigan State, Minnesota and Penn State (all at home), as well as Maryland, Nebraska and Ohio State (all away games).

While dates are set, tipoff times and TV coverage will be announced at a later date.

Purdue will play Arkansas (Oct. 28) and Grace (Nov. 1) in a pair of exhibition games.

They’ll open the regular season at home against Samford, kicking off a string of seven straight nonconference games. The stretch will include three games in the Maui Jim Maui Invitational in Hawaii.

The Big Ten season opens on the road against Northwestern on Dec. 1. Purdue will then host Iowa on Dec. 4 before taking a four-game break from conference play. Matchups against Alabama (Dec. 9 in Toronto) and Arizona (Dec. 16 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse) highlight the nonconference stretch.

The Big Ten schedule resumes on Jan. 2 as the Boilers travel to Maryland for their sole matchup against the Terps. The conference slate concludes at home against Wisconsin on March 10.

The Big Ten Conference Tournament is set for March 13 through March 17. It’ll be held at the Target Center in Minneapolis for the first time.

Exhibition Games

Oct. 28 (Saturday) – at Arkansas (United Way Charity Game) – 4 p.m. – TBD

Nov. 1 (Wednesday) – Grace – TBD – TBD

Regular Season: Nonconference

Nov. 6 (Monday) – Samford – TBD – TBD

Nov. 10 (Friday) – Morehead State – TBD – TBD

Nov. 13 (Monday) – Xavier (Gavitt Games) – TBD – TBD

Nov. 20 (Monday) – Gonzaga (Hawaii; Maui Jim Maui Invitational) – 5 p.m.– ESPN2

Nov. 21 (Tuesday) – Tennessee or Syracuse (Hawaii; Maui Jim Maui Invitational) – 2:30 or 8 p.m. – TBD

Nov. 22 (Wednesday) – TBD (Hawaii; Maui Jim Maui Invitational) – TBD – TBD

Nov. 28 (Tuesday) – Texas Southern – TBD – TBD

Big Ten Schedule Opens

Dec. 1 (Friday) – at Northwestern* – TBD – TBD

Dec. 4 (Monday) – Iowa* – TBD – TBD

Nonconference

Dec. 9 (Saturday) – Alabama (Toronto, Hall of Fame Toronto Series) – TBD – TBD

Dec. 16 (Saturday) – Arizona (Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Indy Classic) – TBD – TBD

Dec. 21 (Thursday) – Jacksonville – TBD – TBD

Dec. 29 (Friday) – Western Kentucky – TBD – TBD

Big Ten Schedule Resumes

Jan. 2 (Tuesday) – at Maryland* – TBD – TBD

Jan. 5 (Friday) – Illinois* – TBD – TBD

Jan. 9 (Tuesday) – at Nebraska* – TBD – TBD

Jan. 13 (Saturday) – Penn State* – TBD – TBD

Jan. 16 (Tuesday) – at Indiana* – TBD – TBD

Jan. 20 (Saturday) – at Iowa* – TBD – TBD

Jan. 23 (Tuesday) – Michigan* – TBD – TBD

Jan. 28 (Sunday) – at Rutgers* – TBD – TBD

Jan. 31 (Wednesday) – Northwestern* – TBD – TBD

Feb. 4 (Sunday) – at Wisconsin* – TBD – TBD

Feb. 10 (Saturday) – Indiana* – TBD – TBD

Feb. 15 (Thursday) – Minnesota* – TBD – TBD

Feb. 18 (Sunday) at Ohio State* – TBD – TBD

Feb. 22 (Thursday) – Rutgers* – TBD – TBD

Feb. 25 (Sunday) at Michigan* – TBD – TBD

March 2 (Saturday) – Michigan State* – TBD – TBD

March 5 (Tuesday) – at Illinois* – TBD – TBD

March 10 (Sunday) Wisconsin* – TBD – TBD

Conference Tournament

March 13-17 (Wednesday-Sunday) – Target Center – Minneapolis

*denotes Big Ten game