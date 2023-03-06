CHICAGO – Purdue and Indiana won’t play until Friday as the Big Ten Men’s Conference Tournament tips off at the United Center in Chicago.

Both teams are hoping for deep runs to improve their resumes for the NCAA Tournament.

No. 5 Purdue (26-5, 15-5) won the conference outright to claim the top seed. They’ll play the seventh game of the tournament at 12 p.m. on Friday. Their opponent will be the winner of the Rutgers (9 seed) and Michigan (8 seed) game.

No. 15 Indiana (21-10, 12-8) finished third in conference play to claim the third seed. They’ll play Friday night in the ninth game of the tournament. Their opponent will be either Maryland (6 seed), Minnesota (14 seed) or Nebraska (11 seed).

The tournament starts Wednesday with Ohio State (13 seed) playing Wisconsin (12 seed). Minnesota and Nebraska will follow on Wednesday.

Purdue, Northwestern (2 seed), IU and Michigan State (4 seed) secured the top four positions in Big Ten play and earned double byes.

The Boilermakers, already locked into the top seed, avoided a scare from Illinois after blowing a 21-point halftime lead in the last game of conference play. IU needed overtime to top Michigan in their regular-season finale.

Big Ten Men’s Conference Tournament Bracket via Big Ten

Here’s a look at the conference tournament schedule. Games will be broadcast on the Big Ten Network (BTN) or CBS/Paramount+ (all times ET):

First round – Wednesday (March 8)

Game 1: 12 Wisconsin vs. 13 Ohio State (6:30 p.m., BTN)

12 Wisconsin vs. 13 Ohio State (6:30 p.m., BTN) Game 2: 11 Nebraska vs. 14 Minnesota (About 25 minutes after Game 1, BTN)

Second round – Thursday (March 9)

Game 3: 8 Michigan vs. 9 Rutgers (12 p.m., BTN)

8 Michigan vs. 9 Rutgers (12 p.m., BTN) Game 4: 5 Iowa vs. Game 1 winner (About 25 minutes after Game 3, BTN)

5 Iowa vs. Game 1 winner (About 25 minutes after Game 3, BTN) Game 5: 7 Illinois vs. 10 Penn State (6:30 p.m., BTN)

7 Illinois vs. 10 Penn State (6:30 p.m., BTN) Game 6: 6 Maryland vs. Game 2 winner (About 25 minutes After Game 5, BTN)

Quarterfinals – Friday (March 10)

Game 7: 1 Purdue vs. Game 3 winner (12 p.m., BTN)

1 Purdue vs. Game 3 winner (12 p.m., BTN) Game 8: 4 Michigan State vs. Game 4 winner (About 25 minutes after Game 7, BTN)

4 Michigan State vs. Game 4 winner (About 25 minutes after Game 7, BTN) Game 9: 2 Northwestern vs. Game 5 winner (6:30 p.m., BTN)

2 Northwestern vs. Game 5 winner (6:30 p.m., BTN) Game 10: 3 Indiana vs. Game 6 winner (About 25 minutes Game 9, BTN)

Semifinals – Saturday (March 11)

Game 11: Game 7 winner vs. Game 8 winner (1 p.m., CBS/Paramount+)

Game 7 winner vs. Game 8 winner (1 p.m., CBS/Paramount+) Game 12: Game 9 winner vs. Game 10 winner (About 25 minutes after Game 11, CBS/Paramount+)

Championship Game – Sunday (March 12)

Game 13: Game 11 winner vs. Game 12 winner (3:30 p.m., CBS/Paramount+)