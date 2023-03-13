INDIANAPOLIS – The Indiana women’s basketball team earned its first number one seed in the NCAA Women’s Tournament in program history on Sunday night.

The Hoosiers will host the winner of the Tennessee Tech and Monmouth First Four game on Saturday in the first round of the Greenville Regional.

Indiana will host first and second round games for the second straight season after the Hoosiers won their first Big Ten championship in 40 years and first-ever outright title.

“We had a pretty good idea that we’d probably be a one seed,” said senior guard Grace Berger. “To actually see that number one next to our name is something I never thought might be possible.”

“To get that number one seed, which has never happened in this program is both thrilling, but we’re very humbled by it,” head coach Teri Moren said. “Just grateful for the opportunity that’s ahead of us.”

Purdue received an at-large berth in Katie Gearlds’ second year as head coach. The Boilermakers are an 11 seed and play St. John’s in the First Four in Columbus, Ohio on Thursday. If the Boilers win, they’ll take on North Carolina on Saturday.

“They never gave up and they kept believing,” said Gearlds. “They kept believing in each other. They kept believing in Purdue. I feel super blessed, because they kept believing in me and our staff. I’m very happy to lead our group of young women.”

The bid is Purdue’s first trip to the NCAA Tournament since 2017 and 27th in school history.