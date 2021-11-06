Indiana football loses fifth straight to Michigan

ANN ARBOR, MICHIGAN – NOVEMBER 06: Donaven McCulley #0 of the Indiana Hoosiers looks to throw a second half pass while playing the Michigan Wolverines at Michigan Stadium on November 06, 2021 in Ann Arbor, Michigan. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Hassan Haskins ran for a career-high 168 yards and a touchdown, helping No. 9 Michigan bounce back from its first defeat with a 29-7 win over Indiana on Saturday night.

The Wolverines (8-1, 5-1 Big Ten) were coming off a deflating defeat, blowing a 16-point, third-quarter lead in a 37-33 loss to rival Michigan State last week. The fifth-ranked Spartans lost for the first time this season earlier in the day, 40-29 to Purdue.

The Hoosiers (2-7, 0-6) have lost five straight games, collapsing in a season that started with them hoping to contend for at least a division title.

Haskins had 27 carries with a heavier burden in the backfield because Blake Corum left the field with an undisclosed injury early in the game. Corum, who has been among the nation’s leading rushers all season, ran once for 4 yards and dropped a perfect pass in the flat for the second straight week before leaving the game.

Haskins’ 2-yard touchdown run early in the second quarter gave Michigan a 10-0 lead. Chris Childers 1-yard touchdown run pulled the Hoosiers within three, but they couldn’t get closer.

Cade McNamara was 10 of 18 for 168 yards with two touchdown passes to tight end Luke Schoonmaker that helped the Wolverines pull away. Michigan’s Cornelius Johnson had five receptions for 108 yards.

Donoven McCulley was 10 of 24 for 88 yards and ran 14 times for 37 yards for the Hoosiers.