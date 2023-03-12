INDIANAPOLIS – Indiana received an at-large NCAA Tournament bid on Sunday. The Hoosiers are the 4th seed in the Midwest Region and will face Kent State in the first round in Albany, New York on Friday.

Indiana is heading to the tournament for the second straight year after snapping a five-year drought last season. The berth is the 41st in program history.

After struggling in the beginning of January, the Hoosiers turned their season around, winning 11 of their last 15 regular season games and beating Maryland in the Big Ten quarterfinals.