EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Shaun Shivers ran for 115 yards and two touchdowns, including a 1-yarder in double overtime, to lift Indiana to a 39-31 come-from-behind victory over Michigan State on Saturday.

Indiana’s James Head Jr. blocked Ben Patton’s 28-yard field goal in overtime and Michigan State’s Michael Fletcher blocked Charles Campbell’s 37-yard kick to send the game to double overtime.

After Dexter Williams threw a 24-yard pass to AJ Barner to start the second overtime, Shivers ran for the game-winner. Williams threw a two-point conversion pass to Barner to give the Hoosiers an eight-point cushion. Michigan State failed to score as it could only drive to the 13-yard line.

Michigan State (5-6, 3-5) appeared to be running away with the game after building a 17-point halftime advantage, but the Hoosiers rallied in the second half.

The Hoosiers (4-7, 2-6) closed within 24-14 at the start of the second half when Shivers broke free for a 79-yard touchdown run. The Spartans responded with Elijah Collins scoring his second touchdown of the game on a 31-yard burst through the line.

Indiana’s Jaylin Lucas, who had 168 kickoff return yards, returned the ensuing kickoff 88 yards for a touchdown. Following an interception of a pass by Payton Thorne, the Hoosiers’ Campbell made a 40-yard field goal to cut it to 31-24.

Josh Henderson tied the game at 31 with 12:59 left on a 1-yard run. Michigan State had a chance to win the game in regulation but Patton missed a 22-yard field goal as time expired.

THE TAKEAWAY

Indiana: The win snapped a seven-losing streak for the Hoosiers. Indiana is now 2-15 in league play over the past two seasons.

Michigan State: The Spartans blew a chance to become bowl eligible and will now need to win next week at Penn State. The loss broke a two-game winning streak for Michigan State.

UP NEXT

Indiana: Hosts Purdue on Nov. 26 in the regular season finale.

Michigan State: Closes the regular season Nov. 26 at No. 11 Penn State.