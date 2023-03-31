BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Indiana Hoosiers star Jalen Hood-Schifino will enter the NBA Draft.

Hood-Schifino, a projected first-round pick, said it “has been a dream” of his to play in the NBA ever since he was a little boy.

The IU guard was named Big Ten Freshman of the Year and second-team All-Big Team. He averaged 13.5 points, 4.1 rebounds and 3.7 assists during his freshman year in Bloomington.

Hood-Schifino posted a photo on his Instagram account announcing his intention to leave IU.

“Basketball has blessed me in so many ways by way of experiences, relationships and opportunities that I am beyond grateful for,” he wrote. “I want to thank my mom, dad & granddad for being the first people to teach me the game.”

He credited his faith, family, teammates and trainers with helping him become the man and player he is today. He also thanked his coaches, including IU coach Mike Woodson.

“From start to finish, my freshman season has been nothing short of amazing. To the fans and people in Bloomington, you welcomed me with open arms. I can’t thank you enough. This is an experience I’ll take with me and remember forever. No matter where basketball takes me, I’ll always be an Indiana Hoosier!”

The Hoosiers expected Hood-Schifino to contribute this season, but he ended up playing a much larger role than initially thought after point guard Xavier Johnson suffered a foot injury that sidelined him for the rest of the season.

As a result, Hood-Schifino ended up becoming a key piece of the offense. In a memorable win against Purdue, the freshman phenom scored 35 points to lead the Hoosiers over the Boilermakers.

The deadline for underclassmen to declare for the draft is 11:59 p.m. on Sunday, April 23. The NBA Draft is set for June 22 at the Barclays Center.

Hood-Schifino is the fourth IU underclassman to leave the program. Tamar Bates, Logan Duncomb and Jordan Geronimo all entered the NCAA’s transfer portal.