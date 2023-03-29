BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – The Indiana Hoosiers will look a lot different when they hit the court next season.

The departures of seniors Trayce Jackson-Davis and Race Thompson will leave a hole in the frontcourt. Sharpshooter Miller Kopp reached the end of his NCAA journey.

The future of Jalen Hood-Schifino is no longer up in the air. The Big Ten Freshman of the Year, widely viewed as a pro prospect, has declared for the NBA Draft.

Indiana’s Tamar Bates (53) drives past Miami’s Nijel Pack (24) in the first half of a second-round college basketball game in the NCAA Tournament, Sunday, March 19, 2023, in Albany, N.Y. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

Guard Tamar Bates has entered the transfer portal, according to the IndyStar.

Bates spent most of his time coming off the bench for the Hoosiers and struggled from the field. He shot a combined 0 for 13 in Indiana’s two NCAA Tournament games.

Bates originally planned to attend the University of Texas but chose IU after Texas coach Shaka Smart left for Marquette.

Indiana center Logan Duncomb (51) goes to the basket against Jackson State guard Gabe Watson (0) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Friday, Nov. 25, 2022, in Bloomington, Ind. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

Center Logan Duncomb announced his intention last week to leave IU and enter the transfer portal.

“I’ve made the difficult decision to leave IU,” Duncomb wrote in a Twitter post. “Thankful for the teammates, fans, coaches, staff and friends who have supported me! Love you all.”

On Thursday, March 29, forward Jordan Geronimo became the third Hoosier to enter the transfer portal. Originally an Archie Miller recruit, Geronimo stuck with the program after Miller left. An energetic player known for his athleticism, he started six games last season and filled in admirably when Race Thompson missed time due to injury.

As the season progressed, however, Geronimo’s playing time started to dwindle, with IU turning to Kaleb Banks more often. He played sparingly down the stretch and didn’t even log minutes in IU’s second-round NCAA Tournament game against Miami.

The Hoosiers could see the return of guard Xavier Johnson, who played in 11 games before suffering a foot injury that ended his season. Johnson applied for a medical hardship waiver. If granted, he would earn another year of eligibility and remain in Bloomington.

Illinois State guard Colton Sandage (15) shoots over Ball State center Payton Sparks (5) in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Indianapolis, Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

IU added to its frontcourt via transfer Payton Sparks, who played two seasons at Ball State University. Sparks entered the transfer portal and committed to IU. The Winchester product, listed at 6’9” and 240 pounds, was the MAC Freshman of the Year during the 2021-2022 season.

During his sophomore campaign, Sparks averaged 13.3 points and 8.7 rebounds per game. He brings size and rebounding ability to Bloomington.

Guards Jakai Newton (Newton High School in Covington, Georgia) and Gabe Cupps (Centerville High School in Centerville, Ohio) are Indiana’s freshman commits thus far.

Several other players on the roster, including Malik Reneau, Kaleb Banks, C.J. Gunn, Anthony Leal and Trey Galloway, are expected to return for coach Mike Woodson.