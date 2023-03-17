INDIANAPOLIS – No. 16 Farleigh Dickinson upset No. 1 Purdue 63-58 in the first round of the NCAA Tournament East Region in Columbus, Ohio.
The Boilermakers become the second No. 1 seed to lose to a No. 16 after Virginia fell to UMBC in 2018.
by: Phil Nardiello - Senior Sports Producer
