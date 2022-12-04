No. 16 LSU (9-4, SEC) vs. Purdue (8-5, Big Ten), Jan. 2, 1 p.m. ET, ABC

LOCATION: Orlando, Florida

TOP PLAYERS

LSU: WR Malik Nabers has 854 yards receiving on 63 catches, including a team-high 128 on five receptions in the SEC title game.

Purdue: QB Aiden O’Connell, a sixth-year senior, is one of nine signal-callers to pass for at least 6,500 yards and 50 touchdowns since the start of 2021. That included 366 yards against Michigan in the Big Ten title game loss.

NOTABLE

LSU: Initially picked to finish fifth in the SEC West, the Tigers instead won the division, reached No. 6 in the AP Top 25 and topped favorite Alabama 32-31 in overtime along the way. They lost 50-30 to top-ranked Georgia in the Southeastern Conference Championship game but gained 529 yards and hung the most points this season against the nation’s No. 2 scoring defense.

Purdue: The Boilermakers won their first Big Ten West title before losing to No. 2 Michigan 43-22 in the championship game.

LAST TIME

First meeting.

BOWL HISTORY

LSU: The Tigers are 29-24-1 in bowls and 2-3 in the Citrus.

Purdue: The Boilermakers are making their first appearance in the Citrus Bowl since falling 34-27 in overtime to Georgia in 2004, then known as the Capital One Bowl. They are 11-9 overall, including last season’s 48-45 OT win over Tennessee in the Music City Bowl.