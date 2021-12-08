No. 22 Wisconsin beats Indiana 64-59 with huge comeback

Wisconsin’s Brad Davison, left, and Chucky Hepburn (23) go after a rebound against Indiana’s Trayce Jackson-Davis (23) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021, in Madison, Wis. (AP Photo/Andy Manis)

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Johnny Davis scored 23 points and made a go-ahead 3-pointer with 1:18 left to help No. 22 Wisconsin erase a 22-point deficit and beat Indiana 64-59 on Wednesday to extend its home domination in the series.

Wisconsin (8-1, 1-0 Big Ten) has won 19 straight home games over Indiana, which hasn’t beaten the Badgers in Madison since a 69-59 decision on Jan. 25, 1998. The Hoosiers nearly ended the streak last year, but fell 80-73 at Wisconsin in double overtime.

This Indiana (7-2, 1-1) loss proved even more painful.

Wisconsin trailed 42-20 late in the first half and was down 42-25 at the intermission, but scored the game’s final 11 points. The Badgers outscored Indiana 16-2 over the last 5 minutes, 50 seconds.

Indiana missed 14 of its last 15 shots.

The Hoosiers still led 59-57 when Wisconsin’s Brad Davison forced a steal with 1:41 left. On the Badgers’ ensuing possession, center Steven Vogt passed to Davis, whose corner 3-pointer gave Wisconsin its first lead since the game’s opening minutes.

Indiana’s Xavier Johnson, Race Thompson and Parker Stewart all missed potential go-ahead shots on the Hoosiers’ next possession. After the ball went out of bounds off Wisconsin to give Indiana another opportunity, Stewart drove down the left side of the lane and had his shot attempt blocked by Tyler Wahl with 32 seconds left.

Chucky Hepburn gave Wisconsin breathing room by hitting two free throws for his only points of the night with 23.9 seconds left. After Indiana’s Xavier Johnson missed the front end of a one-and-one with 18 seconds remaining, Hepburn made two more free throws to put the game out of reach.

Indiana’s collapse came after the Hoosiers dominated the first half.

After Wisconsin scored the game’s first five points, Indiana went on a 26-4 run over the next nine minutes. The Hoosiers capped that spurt by reeling off 12 straight points and holding Wisconsin scoreless for a stretch of 5:15.

Davis had nine rebounds to go along with his 23 points as Wisconsin earned its sixth straight victory. Wahl had seven points and 12 rebounds.

Thompson had 12 points and Johnson 10 for Indiana. Johnson also had seven rebounds and seven assists.

BIG PICTURE

Indiana: After shooting 54.8% in the first half, the Hoosiers went just 7 of 31 over the final 20 minutes. They also were just 6 of 13 on free-throw attempts.

Wisconsin: The Badgers showcased their tenacity on defense by rebounding from such a poor start. Hepburn, a freshman, struggled in his Big Ten debut, but was clutch from the line in the closing seconds.

POLL IMPLICATIONS

Wisconsin’s chances of moving up in the poll could depend on how the Badgers do Saturday when they visit No. 21 Ohio State.

UP NEXT

Indiana: Hosts Merrimack on Sunday.

Wisconsin: At No. 21 Ohio State on Saturday.