Purdue remained atop The Associated Press men’s college basketball poll despite suffering a loss to Indiana.

The Boilermakers earned 38 of 62 first-place votes in the poll released Monday to remain at No. 1 for a third straight week and seventh time this season. Purdue was the unanimous choice last week before falling at Indiana over the weekend for only its second loss this season. The Hoosiers moved up three spots from No. 21 to No. 18.

Houston rose to No. 2 with 22 first-place votes, followed by Alabama, Arizona and Texas to round out the top tier. The Longhorns jumped five spots for the week’s biggest climb.

Tennessee fell four spots to No. 6, followed by UCLA, Virginia, Kansas and Marquette — with Shaka Smart’s Golden Eagles cracking the top 10 for the first time since 2019.

That also marked the last time North Carolina State landed in the AP Top 25, spending a six-week stint there during the 2018-19 season. But N.C. State’s 19 wins already have surpassed the total for each of the last two seasons and have the Wolfpack in contention for the program’s first NCAA Tournament berth since 2018.

Creighton and Rutgers joined N.C. State as this week’s new additions to the poll, though both were ranked earlier this season. The Bluejays were No. 9 in the preseason poll and peaked at No. 7 before falling out by mid-December, while the Scarlet Knights spent a week at No. 23 in mid-January.

Florida Atlantic, Clemson and Auburn fell out of this week’s poll.

1. Purdue

2. Houston

3. Alabama

4. Arizona

5. Texas

6. Tennessee

7. UCLA

8. Virginia

9. Kansas

10. Marquette

11. Iowa State

12. Kansas State

13. Xavier

14. Baylor

15. Saint Mary’s

16. Gonzaga

17. TCU

18. Indiana

19. Miami

20. Providence

21. UConn

22. NC State

23. Creighton

24. Rutgers

25. San Diego State