Purdue’s Zach Edey will test the NBA waters.

The 7’4” center from Canada plans to enter the NBA Draft while maintaining his college eligibility. Edey, the consensus national player of year, will have until May 31 to withdraw from the draft and return to West Lafayette for his senior season.

Edey announced his plans in a social media post this week, describing his basketball journey as “unorthodox” and saying he “wouldn’t change a thing about it.”

“From ranked 437 in my class to national player of the year, I can’t put into words what Purdue University, my teammates, my coaches, and our fans mean to me. Though we fell short of our ultimate goal this season, I loved every second of it,” Edey wrote, referring to top-seeded Purdue’s shocking upset loss to Fairleigh Dickinson in the first round of the NCAA tournament.

“With that being said, I’m putting my name in the NBA Draft while maintaining my college eligibility. I will evaluate my future after going through the process and look forward to what’s next!”

Edey led Purdue to Big Ten championships in the regular season and conference tournament to secure a No. 1 seed in the NCAA tournament’s East Region. He averaged 22.3 points, 12.9 rebounds and 2.1 blocks per game during the season.

As a result of his dominance, Edey took home several major awards, including Sporting News National Player of the Year, Big Ten Player of the Year and Big Ten Tournament Most Outstanding Player.

Edey also won the Wooden Award as the nation’s top men’s college basketball player. He was the near-unanimous choice for AP Player of the Year and was a consensus first-team All-American.