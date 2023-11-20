HONOLULU (AP) — Zach Edey had 25 points and 14 rebounds, and No. 2 Purdue rallied past No. 11 Gonzaga 73-63 in an early marquee matchup at the Maui Invitational on Monday.

The Boilermakers (4-0) trailed by as many as nine points late in the first half, but outscored the Bulldogs 43-28 after halftime.

Edey, a 7-foot-4 senior center, shot 8 for 16 from the field and made 9 of 10 free throws. He also blocked three shots in 33 minutes.

Lance Jones and Braden Smith added 13 points apiece for Purdue, which shot 54.5% from the field (18 of 33) in the second half. Smith also had five steals.