(WTTV/WXIN) — Saturday, Dec. 16, is shaping up to be a big day for Indiana sports and CBS4 will be your home for all the action.

With everything from NCAA men’s basketball to late-season NFL gameplay, the day will be jam-packed with Hoosier teams competing.

First, action will start just after noon with the Indiana University Hoosiers men’s basketball team taking on the #2-ranked Kansas Jayhawks. Tip-off from Bloomington is scheduled for 12:30 p.m.

After the basketball game wraps, coverage will shift to football with pregame shows discussing the upcoming matchup between the Indianapolis Colts and Pittsburgh Steelers.

Thankfully, viewers won’t even have to change the channel after our full slate of coverage. The Colts game will be airing on CBS4 as well, with kickoff from Indianapolis scheduled for 4:30 p.m.

The full schedule of CBS4’s Saturday sports coverage can be seen below:

12:30 p.m.: #2-ranked Kansas at Indiana college basketball

3:00 p.m.: Colts 360

3:30 p.m.: Colts Blue Zone

4:00 p.m.: NFL Network pregame

4:30 p.m.: Steelers at Colts

Due to our commitment to covering local sports teams, the CBS Sports Classic college basketball doubleheader of UCLA vs. Ohio State and North Carolina vs. Kentucky will be airing on The Dot.

CBS4 viewers looking to watch these NCAA games can go to cbs4indy.com/thedot to find the channel on their provider. Alternatively, it can be found over the air at either 4.2 or 29.2 using an antenna.