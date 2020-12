WEST LAFAYETTE, IN – NOVEMBER 30: Reakwon Jones #7 of the Indiana Hoosiers holds the Old Oaken Bucket following the double overtime win over the Purdue Boilermakers at Ross-Ade Stadium on November 30, 2019 in West Lafayette, Indiana. (Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS — The Big Ten unveiled its crossover weekend schedule Sunday afternoon, and Indiana and Purdue are set to meet Friday at 7:30 p.m. in Bloomington.

The Hoosiers and Boilermakers were forced to cancel their annual battle for the Old Oaken Bucket last week due to COVID-19 cases in each program.

🏆 #B1GFootball Champions Week 🏆



Check out the #B1G Football Champions Week schedule! Which matchup are you most excited for? pic.twitter.com/kFahxWgQZh — Big Ten Football (@B1Gfootball) December 13, 2020

If both IU and Purdue can clear virus protocols, it would allow the teams to meet for a 101st straight season, as the Hoosiers and Boilermakers have met every year from 1920 and onward.