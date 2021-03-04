Big Ten: Limited number of fans at 2021 men’s and women’s basketball tournaments

ROSEMONT, Ill. — The Big Ten Conference announced Thursday it will allow a limited number of fans to attend the 2021 Big Ten Men’s and Women’s Basketball Tournaments in Indianapolis.

The men’s tournament will be held from March 10-14 at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Big Ten officials said the decision to allow a limited capacity of 8,000 attendees was made after being approved by the Marion County Health Department.

The 2021 Big Ten Women’s Basketball Tournament will be played March 9-13 at Bankers Life Fieldhouse. 2,500 attendees will be allowed to attend after also being approved by the Marion County Health Department.

The decision to allow fans was made jointly by the Big Ten Conference Directors of Athletics and the Council of President and Chancellors in consultation with the conference office.

Tickets for each tournament will go on sale through each Big Ten school’s ticket office. Further information will be distributed by university ticket offices, including a discounted student ticket program. Additional details can be found at http://www.bigten.org/mbbt for the men and here for the women.

Only mobile tickets will be used for both the men’s and women’s tournaments. Gates at Lucas Oil Stadium and Bankers Life Fieldhouse will open one hour prior to each session of the tournament to accommodate early arriving fans.

Fans attending the tournaments are encouraged to become familiar with health and safety procedures at both venues. For more details on those health and safety protocols and additional details on ticket sales, please visit http://www.bigten.org.