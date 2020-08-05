Big Ten releases 10-game, conference-only football schedule

INDIANAPOLIS – The Big Ten announced its plans for the upcoming fall sports season.

The conference approved plans for a 10-game, conference-only schedule beginning as early as the weekend of September 5 with final games slated for November 21. There was no information about whether fans will be allowed in the stands.

In its statement, the Big Ten acknowledged that “there is much work” to be done on campuses and plans could change if COVID-19 cases surge.

“While our strategy is to continue planning for all fall sports, if the virus continues to spread among our students despite our many preventative measures, including testing and quarantine protocols, we are also prepared to delay or cancel competition pursuant to local and state public health orders or the recommendations of our medical experts,” the league said in its statement.

Competition start dates for men’s and women’s cross country, field hockey, men’s and women’s soccer, and women’s volleyball have been postponed through at least September 5. The conference will release a schedule at a later date and said scheduling remained “fluid.”

The conference also announced medical protocols designed to limit the spread of the coronavirus. Some provisions include weekly testing for all sports, with the frequency of testing based on the amount of contact in a sport. The protocol also provides guidelines for quarantining and isolating student-athletes and staff and how to react to positive tests.

“We recognize that there is no way to eliminate the risk of transmission of the virus at this time. These standards are intended to increase the likelihood of early identification and help mitigate the potential impact of the virus,” according to the Big Ten’s executive summary on medical protocols.

Here’s a look at IU’s football schedule:

Sept. 4 (Friday): at Wisconsin

Sept. 12: Penn State

Sept. 19: Illinois

Sept. 26: at Ohio State

Oct. 3: Bye Week

Oct. 10: at Minnesota

Oct. 17: Michigan

Oct. 24: Maryland

Oct. 31: at Rutgers

Nov. 7: at Michigan State

Nov. 14: Bye week

Nov. 21: Purdue (Bucket Game)

Here’s a look at Purdue’s full slate:

Sept. 5: at Michigan

Sept. 12: Iowa

Sept. 19: Ohio State

Sept. 26: at Illinois

Oct. 3: Bye Week

Oct. 10: at Wisconsin

Oct. 17: Rutgers

Oct. 24: at Minnesota

Oct. 31: Northwestern

Nov. 7: Bye Week

Nov. 14: Nebraska

Nov. 21: at Indiana (Bucket Game)