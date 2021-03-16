2021 bracket predictions and advice from Hagan, Widlic ahead of March Madness in Indy

INDIANAPOLIS — Don’t fill out your 2021 NCAA tournament bracket without watching this first.

FOX59 Sports Anchor Chris Hagan goes head-to-head with CBS4 Sports Anchor Chris Widlic, comparing notes on their bracket picks and sharing advice for filling out yours.

They agree on some things, but there are big differences this year — particularly as we get to the Sweet 16 and beyond.

Hagan and Widlic also discuss potential upsets, the impact COVID-19 could have on tournament play, and the chances of a Big Ten team making it to the championship game on April 5 at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Want to compete with Hagan directly? Enter our free FOX59 bracket challenge, where you also have a chance to win $390 in local prizes.