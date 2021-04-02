Big Tournament: What you need to know about Final Four round

INDIANAPOLIS — The Final Four of the men’s NCAA Tournament takes place Saturday at Lucas Oil Stadium. Four teams, including two number one seeds (Gonzaga and Baylor), will battle it out for a chance to play in the championship game on Monday.

Also in the running are number two seed Houston and number eleven seed UCLA. According to FanSided, UCLA is the fifth number 11 seed to make it to the Final Four and the first since Loyola in 2018.

As of Friday morning, tickets are still available through Ticketmaster.

Game schedule

Both games will air on CBS. Here’s the schedule.

1 Baylor vs. 2 Houston, 5:14 p.m. (CBS)

1 Gonzaga vs. 11 UCLA, 8:34 p.m. (CBS)

Friday practice

Fans also have the opportunity to watch the teams practice for free. All four teams will practice at Lucas Oil for Final Four Friday.

Tickets will be available in groups of 2 or 4. Capacity is limited to 8,5000 — just like for actual games.

Fans must get the free tickets in advance from Ticketmaster.

Court fun facts

The teams will play on a special Final Four court within Lucas Oil. It took crews several hours to put down 394 pieces of harvested maple.

James gabour, events project manager, connor sports

“This is a brand new court. It’s never [been] played on,” said James Gabour, Connor Sports’ events projects manager. “So yeah, it starts form harvesting the wood in the fall and our mill.”

Championship game

The championship game will be played on Monday, April 5. You can watch it on CBS at 9 p.m.

As of Friday morning, tickets are still available for the title game through Ticketmaster.