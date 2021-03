INDIANAPOLIS — Butler Blue is answering the call to “do your dance” as the NCAA tournament hits Indianapolis.

Hoosiers have been asked to show their best moves and share them on social media under “#doyourdance”.

Butler Blue is not one to shy away from the spotlight, so he called on some of his friends from the Butler dance team to shake their stuff as March Madness gets underway across Indiana.

I’ve got 4 left paws so I called on some of my @ButlerUDance pals to bring the party to #DoYourDance. #MayorofMarch | #MarchMadness pic.twitter.com/gOBPEZccfi — Butler Blue IV (@TheButlerBlue) March 16, 2021