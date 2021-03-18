Entire NCAA Tournament to run on renewable energy

INDIANAPOLIS — It is going to be a historic month for the Hoosier State.

For the first time, the entire NCAA Tournament and practices are taking place in Indiana.

This year’s Big Dance also will run entirely on renewable energy.

Officials with IUPUI’s Office of Sustainability tell us they figured out a way to reach carbon neutrality for the seven venues by buying renewable energy from wind farms in the Midwest.

That’s equivalent to 100% of the electricity used at the venues during the game days and practice days for March Madness.

Once the tournament is over, officials will determine the amount of greenhouse gasses emitted during practices and games. They then will partner with AES Indiana and Heritage Interactive Services to mitigate the tournament’s carbon footprint.

IUPUI officials say the goal is to set a new standard for sporting events here in the Hoosier state.

“We can do this for March Madness. This is a historic event with five venues here in Marion County. But next time we host a Final Four here in another 5 years or a women’s Final Four or fingers crossed another Super Bowl, this has become part of our common vernacular and part of our standard operating procedure as a city,” explained IUPUI Director of Office of Sustainability Jessica Davis.

They’re not the only ones looking to clean up and make the Hoosier state a little bit greener.

Keep Indianapolis Beautiful will plant 68 trees at parks near Butler University Thursday in honor of the 68 teams that are here.

