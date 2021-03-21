Four double-digit seeds advance, VCU-Oregon game declared ‘no-contest’ after Rams report positive COVID-19 tests

WEST LAFAYETTE, INDIANA – MARCH 19: A video board with the March Madness logo is seen during the first half between the Ohio State Buckeyes and the Oral Roberts Golden Eagles in the first round game of the 2021 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament at Mackey Arena on March 19, 2021 in West Lafayette, Indiana. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS — Four double-digit seeds advanced during Saturday’s first-round action at six venues across Indiana.

Notable upsets included 14 seed Abilene Christian topping in-state rival Texas, 11 seed UCLA upending 6 seed BYU and 10 seed Maryland topping 7 seed UConn in the East. The West region played out primarily as expected, although 13 seed Ohio stunned 4 seed Virginia.

The NCAA also took action with its first COVID-19-related “no-contest” of the tournament. 10 seed VCU reported multiple positive COVID-19 tests. As a result, the NCAA advanced 7 seed Oregon to the next round. The Ducks will play 2 seed Iowa on Monday.

Here are the scores by region:

