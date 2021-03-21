Four double-digit seeds advance, VCU-Oregon game declared ‘no-contest’ after Rams report positive COVID-19 tests

INDIANAPOLIS — Four double-digit seeds advanced during Saturday’s first-round action at six venues across Indiana.
Notable upsets included 14 seed Abilene Christian topping in-state rival Texas, 11 seed UCLA upending 6 seed BYU and 10 seed Maryland topping 7 seed UConn in the East. The West region played out primarily as expected, although 13 seed Ohio stunned 4 seed Virginia.
The NCAA also took action with its first COVID-19-related “no-contest” of the tournament. 10 seed VCU reported multiple positive COVID-19 tests. As a result, the NCAA advanced 7 seed Oregon to the next round. The Ducks will play 2 seed Iowa on Monday.
Here are the scores by region:
East Region
- 1 Michigan 82, 16 Texas Southern 66
- 2 Alabama 68, 15 Iona 55
- 14 Abilene Christian 53, 3 Texas 52
- 4 Florida State 64, 13 UNC Greensboro 54
- 5 Colorado 96, 12 Georgetown 73
- 11 UCLA 73, 6 BYU 62
- 8 LSU 76, 9 St. Bonaventure 61
- 10 Maryland 63, 7 UConn 55
West Region
- 1 Gonzaga 98, 16 Norfolk State 55
- 2 Iowa 86, 15 Grand Canyon 74
- 3 Kansas 93, 14 Eastern Washington 84
- 13 Ohio 62, 4 Virginia 68
- 5 Creighton 63, 12 UC Santa Barbara 62
- 6 USC 72, 11 Drake 56
- 8 Oklahoma 72, 9 Missouri 68
- 7 Oregon vs. 10 VCU (Oregon advances due to positive COVID-19 tests for VCU)