Here’s what ahead for the Big Tournament on Friday

The First Four games are in the books–and the first full day of hoops action gets underway at six venues across Indiana.

Teams will play games at Bankers Life Fieldhouse, Hinkle Fieldhouse, Indiana Farmers Coliseum, Lucas Oil Stadium, Mackey Arena and Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall during a packed day of basketball in the Hoosier State.

Here’s a look at the schedule by venue:

Bankers Life Fieldhouse

14 Colgate vs. 3 Arkansas, 12:45 p.m. (truTV)

12 Oregon vs. 5 Tennessee, 4:30 p.m. (TNT)

10 Rutgers vs. 7 Clemson, 9:20 p.m. (TBS)

Hinkle Fieldhouse

10 Virginia Tech vs. 7 Florida, 12:15 p.m. (CBS)

9 Georgia Tech vs. 8 Loyola Chicago, 4 p.m. (TBS)

11 Syracuse vs. 6 San Diego State, 9:40 p.m. (CBS)

Indiana Farmers Coliseum

16 Drexel vs. 1 Illinois, 1:15 p.m. (TBS)

13 Liberty vs. 4 Oklahoma State, 6:25 p.m. (TBS)

12 Winthrop vs. 5 Villanova, 9:57 p.m. (TNT)

Lucas Oil Stadium

16 Hartford vs. 1 Baylor, 3:30 p.m. (truTV)

13 North Texas vs. 4 Purdue, 7:25 p.m. (TNT)

14 Morehead State vs. 3 Virginia, 9:50 p.m. (truTV)

Mackey Arena

15 Oral Roberts vs. 2 Ohio State, 3 p.m. (CBS)

9 Wisconsin vs. 8 North Carolina, 7:10 p.m. (CBS)

Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall

11 Utah State vs. 6 Texas Tech, 1:45 p.m. (TNT)

15 Cleveland State vs. 2 Houston, 7:15 p.m. (truTV)