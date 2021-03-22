High-scoring 7 seed Oregon handles 2 seed Iowa at Bankers Life Fieldhouse, 95-80

Oregon guard Chris Duarte (5) drives on Iowa forward Keegan Murray (15) during the second half of a men’s college basketball game in the second round of the NCAA tournament at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Monday, March 22, 2021. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

INDIANAPOLIS — In another March surprise, 7 seed Oregon handled 2 seed Iowa Monday at Bankers Life Fieldhouse, 95-80.

The Ducks used a high-scoring first half to set the tone and continued to pour it on the Hawkeyes in the second half.

Chris Duarte led the Ducks with 23 points while Luka Garza scored 36 for the Hawkeyes.

Oregon is in the Sweet 16 despite only playing one game in the NCAA Tournament; the NCAA declared the Ducks’ Saturday game against 10 seed VCU a “no contest” after the Rams reported positive COVID-19 tests.

Oregon will take on the winner of tonight’s late game at Hinkle Fieldhouse, 3 seed Kansas against 6 seed USC.