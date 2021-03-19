IPS students write ‘welcome to Indy’ letters to NCAA Tournament players

INDIANAPOLIS — Students at Indianapolis Public Schools are doing their part to make NCAA Tournament players feel welcome in the Circle City!

About 100 students from third through sixth grade at William McKinley School 39 were asked to write letters to the tournament’s athletes.

Fifth grade teacher Julie Nash says her students were excited to reach out to the players.

“One student drew a four-leaf clover and told the student-athlete that it was for good luck. Another student told the student-athlete that if he wanted good pizza he should go to Chicago’s Pizza. Many students wrote more than one letter and some even drew pictures,” said Nash.

One student named Steven offered his best advice to the players. In his letter, he wrote “One thing that I do to keep myself motivated when something is hard [is] I say positive things to myself and I don’t care what anybody thinks about me.”

IPS student Ivan was excited to see the action. He wrote, “I hope to see you make lots of dunks, threes, and blocks.”

“I really hope these letters put a smile on the student-athletes’ faces,” said Nash. “I also hope it reminds them that little boys and girls look up to them as role models. It’s a nice reminder that their actions and words on and off the court are being viewed by children everywhere, so they have a responsibility and an opportunity to make a good impression.”

The IPS foundation and Visit Indy have also partnered to sell a limited edition March Madness t-shirt. Proceeds from the $15 shirt will directly benefit the IPS Foundation, which supports IPS students and teachers with the resources they need for teaching and learning.

You can see more letters in the slideshow below.