More than 100 volunteers work to spruce up downtown Indy ahead of March Madness

INDIANAPOLIS – The Circle City is ready for basketball fans! As the anticipation grows for the tournaments, volunteers are spending hours of their time to ensure our city is clean.

On Friday morning, volunteers showed up to Monument Circle for the first of three community clean up events hosted by Indiana Sports Corp. in partnership with Downtown Indy, Inc. Sherry Seiwert, the president of the organization, greeted volunteers as they prepared to get to work.

“Downtown is relatively clean, but it still needs a little bit of sprucing up,” said Seiwert.

More than 100 volunteers sported neon vests, with brooms, shovels, and trash bags to help kick off the month of March by giving back.

“I live in Zionsville, but I was born and raised in Indianapolis. I love the city and I’m excited to bring some energy back to it,” said volunteer Jennifer McIntyre.

Volunteer Kim Magness added, “I just came downtown to make Indy look clean and bring everybody back downtown.”

The three cleanup events by Indiana Sports Corp. were set up to make sure Downtown Indianapolis shines.

“I think the impact will be tremendous,” said President Ryan Vaughn.

Vaughn can see the light at the end of the tunnel for the pandemic. He hopes the efforts by these volunteers will kick off what could be an extraordinary moment for Indianapolis.

“We’ll welcome visitors for three weeks, 68 teams, 67 games, hotels are starting to build back up, transportation, airport – it’s a whole rejuvenation for the hospitality industry,” he added.

While volunteers spruce up , the Department of Public Works blocked off Georgia Street, from Pennsylvania to Capitol Avenue, to make way for a fun and safe fan experience.

Showing visitors that Indiana is where champions are crowned and where we keep our streets clean.

If you missed Friday’s community clean up, there’s still one more scheduled for Saturday, March 6 at 9 a.m. through Indiana Sports Corp. Click here if you would like to be involved.

Keep Indianapolis Beautiful is also hosting a cleanup on March 13. Volunteers will focus on multiple locations in the city. More details can be found here.