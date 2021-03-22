Share photos of how you’re celebrating the NCAA Tournament in Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS — Let’s see your March Madness spirit.

As Round 2 of this wild NCAA Tournament wraps up, we want to see pictures of how you’re celebrating in and around Indy.

Whether you’re attending a game, checking out the festivities downtown or just watching at home with your friends and family, use the form below to submit your favorite photos.

You can also upload a photo in your favorite team’s gear, even if they’re already out or didn’t make this year’s tournament. It’s the enthusiasm that counts here.

All photo submissions will be added to our online gallery. We’ll share some of our favorites on social, and we’re hoping to get some of them on-air.