The Big Tournament resumes this weekend in Indianapolis with the Sweet 16

INDIANAPOLIS – After taking a break for a few days, the NCAA Tournament will resume in Indianapolis this weekend for the Sweet 16 round.

Sixteen teams will face off at Hinkle Fieldhouse and Bankers Life Fieldhouse for the chance to make it to the Elite Eight.

Three top seeds (Baylor, Gonzaga and Michigan) remain in the field, while four double-digit seeds (Oregon State, Oral Roberts, Syracuse and UCLA) are still alive.

This weekend’s games will air on CBS and TBS.

Here’s a look at the schedule:

Saturday, March 27

8 Loyola Chicago vs. 12 Oregon State, Bankers Life Fieldhouse, 2:40 p.m. (CBS)

1 Baylor vs. 5 Villanova, Hinkle Fieldhouse, 5:15 p.m. (CBS)

3 Arkansas vs. 15 Oral Roberts, Bankers Life Fieldhouse, 7:25 p.m. (TBS)

2 Houston vs. 11 Syracuse, Hinkle Fieldhouse, 9:55 p.m. (TBS)

Sunday, March 28

1 Gonzaga vs. 5 Creighton, 2:10 p.m., Hinkle Fieldhouse (CBS)

1 Michigan vs. 4 Florida State, Bankers Life Fieldhouse, 5 p.m. (CBS)

2 Alabama vs. 11 UCLA, Hinkle Fieldhouse, 7:15 p.m. (TBS)

6 USC vs. 7 Oregon, Bankers Life Fieldhouse, 9:45 p.m. (TBS)

Winners from Saturday’s and Sunday’s games advance to the Elite Eight.

The two finalists in the South Region will play at Lucas Oil Stadium Monday with the Final Four on the line, as will the finalists in the Midwest Region.

The East and West region finalists will play at Lucas Oil Stadium Tuesday.

Winners of Monday’s and Tuesday’s games advance to the Final Four. Those games will be played Saturday, April 3. The championship game is set for Monday, April 5.