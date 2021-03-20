Upsets, overtime games energize first full day of March Madness

WEST LAFAYETTE, INDIANA – MARCH 19: A video board with the March Madness logo is seen during the first half between the Ohio State Buckeyes and the Oral Roberts Golden Eagles in the first round game of the 2021 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament at Mackey Arena on March 19, 2021 in West Lafayette, Indiana. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS — Upsets and overtime games helped make for a first thrilling day of basketball at six venues around Indiana.

Three games needed the extra frame to determine a winner, with two of those games involving a double-digit seed over a favorite. 13 North Texas bounced 4 Purdue at Lucas Oil Stadium while 15 Oral Roberts stunned 2 Ohio State at Mackey Arena in the day’s biggest upset.

Here’s a look at the results by region:

South

Midwest