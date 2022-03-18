Basketball fans across the country were treated to hours and hours of thrilling basketball during day one of the First Round of the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament Thursday.

It didn’t come without a shocking upset with No. 2 seed Kentucky getting knocked out by No. 15 Saint Peter’s in overtime.

Of the three Big Ten teams who played on Thursday, only Michigan advanced to the second round with their win over Colorado State.

Both IU and Iowa fell to Saint Mary’s and Richmond, respectively.

Here’s a full list of the results from Thursday:

No. 11 Michigan vs. No. 6 Colorado State: 75 -63

vs. No. 6 Colorado State: -63 No. 13 South Dakota State vs. No. 4 Providence : 57- 66

: 57- No. 9 Memphis vs. No. 8 Boise State: 64 -53

vs. No. 8 Boise State: -53 No. 16 Norfolk State vs. No. 1 Baylor : 49- 85

: 49- No. 14 Longwood vs. No. 3 Tennessee : 56- 88

: 56- No. 12 Richmond vs. No. 5 Iowa: 67 -63

vs. No. 5 Iowa: -63 No. 16 Georgia State vs. No. 1 Gonzaga : 72- 93

: 72- No. 9 Marquette vs. No. 8 North Carolina : 63- 95

: 63- No. 12 New Mexico State vs. No. 5 UConn: 70 -63

vs. No. 5 UConn: -63 No. 15 Saint Peter’s vs. No. 2 Kentucky: 85 -79 (OT)

vs. No. 2 Kentucky: -79 (OT) No. 12 Indiana vs. No. 5 Saint Mary’s : 53- 82

: 53- No. 9 Creighton vs. No. 8 San Diego State: 72 -69 (OT)

vs. No. 8 San Diego State: -69 (OT) No. 13 Vermont vs. No. 4 Arkansas : 71- 75

: 71- No. 13 Akron vs. No. 4 UCLA : 53- 57

: 53- No. 10 San Francisco vs. No. 7 Murray State : 87- 92

: 87- No. 16 Texas Southern vs. No. 1 Kansas: 56-83

According to a tweet by the NCAA March Madness account, only 192 perfect brackets remain. ESPN tweeted only 743 brackets are still perfect out of more than 17 million.