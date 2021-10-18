Boiler up! Purdue men’s basketball team ranked No. 7 in AP preseason poll

In this photo taken on Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021, Purdue plays against Michigan State at Mackey Arena during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in West Lafayette, Ind. Mackey Arena is one of six venues hosting NCAA Tournament games later this week. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. – With expectations high in West Lafayette, the Purdue men’s basketball team will start the season ranked in the top ten.

The AP’s preseason poll put Purdue at No. 7—the highest preseason ranking for the Boilermakers since the 2009-2010 season. The program has been ranked in six of the last seven AP preseason polls.

Purdue is one of five Big Ten teams ranked in the top 25, joining No. 6 Michigan, No. 11 Illinois, No. 17 Ohio State and No. 21 Maryland. Michigan State, Indiana and Rutgers received votes but didn’t garner enough to land in the rankings.

The SEC also has five teams ranked in the poll (No. 10 Kentucky, No. 14 Alabama, No. 16 Arkansas, No. 18 Tennessee and No. 22 Auburn).

Gonzaga took the top spot in the preseason rankings, with No. 2 UCLA, No. 3 Kansas, No. 4 Villanova and No. 5 Texas rounding out the top five.

Purdue will open its regular season on Nov. 9, when the Boilermakers host Bellarmine at Mackey Arena.

Here’s a look at the complete top 25:

Gonzaga (55) UCLA (8) Kansas Villanova Texas Michigan PURDUE Baylor Duke Kentucky Illinois Memphis Oregon Alabama Houston Arkansas Ohio State Tennessee North Carolina Florida State Maryland Auburn St. Bonaventure UConn Virginia

Others receiving votes:

Michigan State 87, Indiana 41, USC 30, Arizona 26, Virginia Tech 25, Oklahoma State 25, Xavier 22, Texas Tech 17, Richmond 13, Rutgers 11, Colorado State 11, LSU 7, Belmont 7, San Diego State 5, St. John’s 5, Mississippi State 5, Syracuse 5, Drake 4, Colorado 4, BYU 3, Notre Dame 3, Louisville 3