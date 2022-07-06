CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Browns are trading quarterback Baker Mayfield to the Carolina Panthers.

Carolina announced the move Wednesday. The deal is pending a physical.

The Browns, who traded for troubled quarterback Deshaun Watson in a deal with the Houston Texans earlier this offseason, will acquire a conditional fifth-round pick in 2024 from the Panthers.

Between Mayfield and quarterback Sam Darnold, Carolina now has the first and second overall picks from the 2018 draft.

