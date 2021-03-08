Bulldogs bound for Big East Tournament at Madison Square Garden

INDIANAPOLIS – Butler (9-14) left for New York City Monday to compete in the Big East Tournament at Madison Square Garden.

The tenth-seed Bulldogs face seven-seed Xavier (13-7) in the first round Wednesday at 6:00 p.m. The Musketeers have beaten the Bulldogs twice this season.

The winner of Wednesday’s game faces two-seed Creighton in the quarterfinals Thursday.

Butler freshman Chuck Harris was the only Bulldog to earn Big East regular season honors. His 12.8 points per game rank 16th in the conference, and second overall among all freshmen in the Big East.