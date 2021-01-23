Butler basketball cleared, will play UConn Tuesday

INDIANAPOLIS – Butler basketball restarted team activities Saturday and will play at Connecticut on Tuesday night as scheduled.

A member of the program tested positive for COVID-19 forcing the postponement of Friday’s game against Seton Hall at Hinkle Fieldhouse. Further lab testing determined the result a false positive.

The team is out of quarantine after immediately implementing after learning of the initial test result.

The two schools will work with the Big East Conference to schedule a make-up date for Friday.

The Bulldogs had to postpone four games at the beginning of the season to deal with a coronavirus outbreak within the program. One of those games, a league match-up against St. John’s at home has been rescheduled for Wednesday, February 10.

A game with DePaul at Hinkle was also postponed because of positive cases in the Blue Demons’ program. That match-up will be played on Saturday, February 6.

Butler (5-7, 4-5 Big East) has 10 more games scheduled before postseason play begins.