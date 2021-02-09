Butler beats St. John’s in overtime, 76-73

INDIANAPOLIS, IN – JANUARY 30: Butler Bulldogs head coach LaVall Jordan on the sidelines during the men’s college basketball game between the Xavier Musketeers and Butler Bulldogs on January 30, 2021, at Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, IN. (Photo by Zach Bolinger/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS – Butler came back from a 16-point deficit in the first half to beat St. John’s 76-73 in overtime at Hinkle Fieldhouse.

Bryce Nze and Aaron Thompson led the Bulldogs with double-doubles. Nze recorded 19 points and 10 rebounds. Thompson had 17 points and 10 assists.

Butler was down 30-14 with 6:53 remaining in the first half. Then, the Bulldogs went on a 18-4 run before trailing 40-32 at halftime.

Thompson hit a layup with two seconds left in regulation to tie the game at 68 and force overtime.

Butler (7-10) plays at Georgetown Saturday.