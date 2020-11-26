Butler game against Eastern Illinois postponed, team activities paused

INDIANAPOLIS — Butler University announced Thursday that Sunday’s game against Eastern Illinois has been postponed and all team activities have been paused due to the coronavirus.

In a statement, Butler said the decision came after an initial positive COVID-19 test result among personnel consisting of student-athletes, coaches and select support staff.

The university said the individual is not displaying symptoms and a confirmation test will be conducted.

“The initial positive test result was administered and detected Wednesday night following the Bulldogs’ season-opening win over Western Michigan,” said the release. “The test was conducted as part of Butler’s COVID-19 surveillance testing, which occurs three times per week in accordance with NCAA and BIG EAST protocols.”

“Close contacts have been notified and instructed to quarantine,” said a Butler spokesperson.