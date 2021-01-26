Butler loses 2 players for remainder of 2020-2021 season

NEWARK, NJ – JANUARY 02: Butler Bulldogs forward Markeese Hastings (24) during the first half of the college basketball game between the Seton Hall Pirates and the Butler Bulldogs on January 2, 2021 at the Prudential Center in Newark, NJ. (Photo by Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS – Butler Men’s Basketball has lost two underclassmen over the last two days.

Freshman JaKobe Coles announced on Instagram Monday his season is over due to injury.

Per Butler University, Coles endured a knee injury during practice New Year’s Day. After evaluating his injury, the school determined surgery is required.

Coles played six games, averaging 6.6 points and 3.3 rebounds per game. He also shot 63.6% from the field.

“Appreciate all the support from everybody and will be back next season better than I have ever been,” Coles said on Instagram. “Butler nation I will be back.”

Tuesday evening, Butler announced red-shirt sophomore forward Markeese Hastings is opting to not play the remainder of the 2020-2021 season, citing COVID-19 concerns.

Hastings took an indefinite leave of absence from the program January 16.

His future with Butler is unclear, sources tell FOX59’s JoJo Gentry.

Butler (5-7) posted its biggest win of the season January 16, beating No. 8 Creighton at Hinkle Fieldhouse 70-66.