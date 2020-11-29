Butler Men’s Basketball postpones two additional games due to COVID-19 positive test

INDIANAPOLIS – The Butler Men’s Basketball program has postponed three games after a member of its program tested positive for the coronavirus following the Bulldogs’ season opener hosting Western Michigan Wednesday.

Butler announced Saturday, in addition to postponing Sunday’s game hosting Eastern Illinois, games against Northern Kentucky (Dec. 6) and Kansas State (Dec. 11) are also postponed.

Butler’s next scheduled game is its BIG EAST opener Dec. 14 hosting St. John’s.

The school said its COVID-19 testing occurs three times weekly in accordance with NCAA and BIG EAST protocols.