INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Jahmyl Telfort scored 26 points, DJ Davis added 25 points, and Posh Alexander had a triple-double to help Butler beat Texas Tech 103-95 in overtime on Thursday in the Big East-Big 12 Battle.

Alexander had 10 points, 10 rebounds and 11 assists for Butler’s first triple-double since Roosevelt Jones in 2016.

At the end of regulation, Telfort made a 3-pointer from the top of the key with 28.6 seconds left to give Butler an 83-81 lead. The Bulldogs defense surrounded Joe Toussaint in the lane at the other end and he passed it out to Pop Isaacs, who drove the left side of the paint for a tying layup with 3.8 to go. Telfort’s heave from midcourt just before the horn did not hit the rim.

Telfort also made a 3-pointer in overtime and Pierre Brooks was awarded a basket following a goaltending to give Butler a 92-86 lead. Brooks added a key 3-pointer from the corner with 43.2 left.

Brooks finished with 18 points and Andre Screen added 14 points for Butler (5-3).

Chance McMillian, who was scoreless against Michigan on Friday, tied his career-high with 24 points, on eight 3-pointers, for Texas Tech (5-2). Toussaint added 20 points, and Isaacs and Devan Cambridge each scored 16. Warren Washington had 10 points.

McMillian made his seventh 3-pointer with 6:47 remaining in the second half to give Texas Tech its first lead, 68-67, since the opening five minutes of the game.

Butler plays Buffalo on Tuesday. Texas Tech returns home to face Omaha on Wednesday.